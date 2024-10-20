Argo Global Reports Strong Profits and Record Dividend

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:ALI) has released an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. reported a profit of $12.8 million for the 2024 financial year, with its global portfolio generating a 3.8% increase in income to $14.9 million, highlighting the resilience of inflation-linked pricing mechanisms. The company declared a record-high fully franked annual dividend of 9.0 cents per share, marking its thirteenth consecutive fully franked dividend and emphasizing the benefits of its listed investment company structure.

