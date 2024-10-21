News & Insights

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Reports AGM Success

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:ALI) has released an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election and election of directors. This outcome underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance and strategic leadership.

