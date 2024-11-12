News & Insights

Argo Global Infrastructure Sees Strong Portfolio Growth

November 12, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. (AU:ALI) has released an update.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd. reported a strong portfolio performance in October, with a 3.2% increase driven by gains in Midstream Energy amid global tensions and a weak Australian dollar. Over the past year, the portfolio outperformed the benchmark index with a 26.2% rise, showcasing the company’s strategic investments in infrastructure stocks like TC Energy and Williams. Argo offers investors a simple way to access diverse global infrastructure assets through the ASX.

