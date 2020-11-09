ARGO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ARGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.69, changing hands as high as $40.78 per share. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGO's low point in its 52 week range is $25 per share, with $70.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.00.

