Argo Blockchain to sell its mining facility Helios for $65 mln

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Crypto miner Argo Blockchain Plc
said on Wednesday it will sell its mining facility
Helios for $65 million and signed a new asset-back loan
agreement, in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy.
The company, which will sell its Helios facility to
Canada-listed investment management company Galaxy Digital
Holdings , added the transactions will reduce its total
indebtedness by $41 million.
(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru)
