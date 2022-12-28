Argo Blockchain to sell its mining facility Helios for $65 mln

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Crypto miner Argo Blockchain Plc said on Wednesday it will sell its mining facility Helios for $65 million and signed a new asset-back loan agreement, in an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

The company, which will sell its Helios facility to Canada-listed investment management company Galaxy Digital Holdings , added the transactions will reduce its total indebtedness by $41 million. (Reporting by Amna Karimi and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru) ((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;)) Keywords: ARGO BLOCKCHAIN DIVESTITURE/ (URGENT)

