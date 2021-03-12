Cryptocurrencies

Argo Blockchain Takes 25% Stake in $40M Crypto VC Fund

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Crypto venture capital firm Pluto Digital Assets has raised a $40 million fund with U.K.-listed Argo Blockchain (LON: ARB) as its lead investor.

  • In an announcement Wednesday, Pluto said it now has $50 million in assets under management after launching earlier this year. Argo Blockchain will be maintaining a 25% stake in the new fund with an investment of $10 million.
  • Pluto’s fundraising effort was and joined by two other publicly traded firms: Pires Investments Plc (LON: PIRI) and Riverfort Global Opportunities Plc (LON: RGO).
  • Pluto will use the funds for “incubating projects, taking equity positions and holding strategic and treasury positions in digital assets,” the firm said in a press release.
  • According to Pluto’s website, the London-based firm holds positions in BTC, ETH, AAVE, DOT, KSM and LINK, along with a number of startup investments.

