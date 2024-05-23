Argo Blockchain Reports Solid Q1 Growth

Argo Blockchain (GB:ARB) has released an update.

Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, reported a strong first quarter in 2024 with a 4% revenue increase to $16.8 million and a 19% debt reduction. Despite a net loss of $3.2 million, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million and a higher mining margin of 38%. The company’s CEO highlighted the success in financial discipline and operational excellence, signaling a positive outlook for future growth and stakeholder value.

For further insights into GB:ARB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.