Argo Blockchain Reports Solid Q1 Growth

May 23, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Argo Blockchain (GB:ARB) has released an update.

Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, reported a strong first quarter in 2024 with a 4% revenue increase to $16.8 million and a 19% debt reduction. Despite a net loss of $3.2 million, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million and a higher mining margin of 38%. The company’s CEO highlighted the success in financial discipline and operational excellence, signaling a positive outlook for future growth and stakeholder value.

