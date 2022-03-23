Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (ARBK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (ARBK) closed the most recent trading day at $9.37, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.99% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% higher. Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.14.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARBK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.