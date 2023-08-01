Argo Blockchain Plc - ADR (ARBK) Price Target Increased by 3922.46% to 33.01

The average one-year price target for Argo Blockchain Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) has been revised to 33.01 / share. This is an increase of 3,922.46% from the prior estimate of 0.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.25 to a high of 66.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,161.09% from the latest reported closing price of 1.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Blockchain Plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBK is 0.18%, a decrease of 63.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.15% to 1,120K shares. The put/call ratio of ARBK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Water Island Capital holds 512K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 188K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 70.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 342.57% over the last quarter.

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 50.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Redwood Wealth Management Group holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 143,374.93% over the last quarter.

Harvest Portfolios Group holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 33.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 97.38% over the last quarter.

