Argo Blockchain Plc - ADR (ARBK) Price Target Increased by 13.35% to 0.94

The average one-year price target for Argo Blockchain Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) has been revised to 0.94 / share. This is an increase of 13.35% from the prior estimate of 0.83 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.39 to a high of 1.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 54.81% from the latest reported closing price of 2.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Blockchain Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBK is 0.17%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.40% to 827K shares. The put/call ratio of ARBK is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WGMI - Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF holds 382K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 50.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Vident Advisory holds 153K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Redwood Wealth Management Group holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBK by 30.59% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

