Cryptocurrencies

Argo Blockchain Plans New Bitcoin Mining Facility in Texas

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Publicly traded bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain (ARB) is planning to acquire land in West Texas for a new mining facility.

  • London Stock Exchange-listed Argo said Wednesday it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with New York-based DPN LLC to acquire 320 acres of land to build a 200-megawatt data center over the next 12 months.
  • The cost of the acquisition would be $17.5 million, funded via the issuance and allotment to DPN of ordinary shares in Argo.
  • Once the agreement is in place, $5 million-worth of new ordinary shares will be issued to DPN, followed by a further $12.5 million of shares in installments as contractual milestones are met.
  • “We are incredibly excited about this proposed acquisition,” said Peter Wall, CEO of Argo Blockchain, “It gives Argo tremendous control over its mining operations, as well as significant capacity for expansion.”
  • The company will use a $100 million credit facility to construct the center and kit it out with miners.
  • In choosing the Texas location, Argo has been able to secure access to some of the ”cheapest renewable energy worldwide,” Wall said.

Read more: Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Bought 172.5 BTC in January

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More