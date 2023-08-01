Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) Price Target Increased by 4939.18% to 235.15

The average one-year price target for Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) has been revised to 235.15 / share. This is an increase of 4,939.18% from the prior estimate of 4.67 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.89 to a high of 474.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,205.43% from the latest reported closing price of 10.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argo Blockchain. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 47.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARB is 1.00%, an increase of 73.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.66% to 16,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 7,235K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,545K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 21.28% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 6,678K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,932K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 50.91% over the last quarter.

SATO - Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF holds 1,032K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 697K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 112.12% over the last quarter.

NFTZ - Defiance Digital Revolution ETF holds 510K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 60.08% over the last quarter.

