Argo Blockchain Installs 4,500 Crypto Mining Machines From Celsius Network
U.K.-listed Argo Blockchain (LON: ARB) said it has installed 4,500 cryptocurrency mining machines from Celsius Network.
- Announced in a news release by the London Stock Exchange Friday, the cryptocurrency mining firm said the Bitmain Antminer S19 and S19 pro miners have been installed and are now operational.
- The installation has added 430 petahash to the company’s installed computing power and is consuming approximately 15 megawatts of electricity, said the firm.
- “We are delighted with the addition of these machines and believe that this installation will help Argo maintain its position at the forefront of mining efficiency,” said Peter Wall, chief executive of Argo Blockchain.
- This is the final delivery of Antminers under Argo’s lease with Celsius Network.
