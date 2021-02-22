Argo Blockchain Gets Priority Access to ePIC’s Bitcoin Miner Production, Starts With $8M Buy

U.K.-listed Argo Blockchain (ARB) has signed an agreement with ePIC Blockchain Technologies bringing it priority access to production runs of ASIC bitcoin mining machines for the next two years.

Announced Monday in a press release, Argo said the deal will also see the two firms work together to develop miners built to Argo’s specifications.

Initially, Argo has agreed to purchase $8 million of Canada-based ePIC’s “state-of-the-art” ASICs, with delivery expected in early Q4, 2021. Deliveries for other batches will start on a larger scale in 2022.

“This partnership will not only give Argo priority in accessing the most advanced mining infrastructure available, but it also highlights our reputation within the sector as an innovative and forward-thinking cryptocurrency miner,” said Peter Wall, chief executive of Argo Blockchain.

As it seeks to expand its mining operations, Argo this month signed a non-binding letter of intent with a New York-based firm to acquire 320 acres of land to build a 200-megawatt mining center.

