Argo AI's CEO says IPO expected within next year

Jane Lanhee Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Self-driving startup Argo AI's founder and CEO, Bryan Salesky, on Wednesday said he expected the company to go public "within the next year" and would be raising one more round of private funding before that this summer.

June 9 (Reuters) - Self-driving startup Argo AI's founder and CEO, Bryan Salesky, on Wednesday said he expected the company to go public "within the next year" and would be raising one more round of private funding before that this summer.

Salesky spoke at the Information's Autonomous Vehicles Summit, confirming several reports about planned IPO.

Salesky spoke at the Information's Autonomous Vehicles Summit, confirming several reports about planned IPO.

