Argeo ASA to Trade Shares on Euronext Oslo Børs

October 23, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Argeo ASA, a subsea service provider specializing in sectors like Oil & Gas and Renewables, is set to have its shares traded on Euronext Oslo Børs following approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The company’s innovative approach includes advanced underwater vehicles and digital technology, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon footprints for global clients. Trading is anticipated to begin on 24 October 2024, under the ticker “ARGEO”.

