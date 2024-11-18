Argeo ASA to Present Q3 2024 Results

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.
Argeo ASA, a leader in subsea services, is set to unveil its Q3 2024 results on November 21. The company, which operates in the Oil & Gas, Marine Minerals, and Renewables sectors, combines cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon footprints for global clients. Investors can watch the live presentation at argeo.no.
