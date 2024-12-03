Argeo ASA Adjusts Board as Shearwater Divests Shares

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Shearwater GeoServices has sold its shares in Argeo ASA, prompting the resignation of board member Peter Hooper. This strategic move allows Shearwater to refocus its capital on core business initiatives, while Argeo continues to provide comprehensive subsea services across various sectors. Argeo remains compliant with board regulations and is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs.

