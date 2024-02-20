News & Insights

Markets
ARGX

Argenx's VYVGART Hytrulo Granted Priority Review By FDA For CIDP

February 20, 2024 — 01:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for VYVGART Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) for the treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy or CIDP. The application has been granted a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target action date of June 21, 2024.

The sBLA is supported by data from the ADHERE study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of subcutaneously administered VYVGART Hytrulo in adults with CIDP. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a 61% lower risk of relapse with VYVGART Hytrulo compared to placebo. In the open-label Stage A of the study, 67% of patients showed evidence of clinical improvement (ECI) following treatment with VYVGART Hytrulo.

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare and serious autoimmune disease of the peripheral nervous system.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.