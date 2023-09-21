News & Insights

Markets
ARGX

Argenx's Vyvgart Authorized For Sale In Canada For Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

September 21, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance authorizing Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive, argenx SE (ARGX) said in a statement Thursday.

Vyvgart is the first-and-only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker authorized for sale in Canada.

The approval was based on the positive Phase 3 ADAPT trial showing 68% of Vyvgart-treated patients were responders on the myasthenia gravis -ADL scale compared to 30% of placebo patients after one treatment cycle.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.