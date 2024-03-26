Argenx's Vyvgart Approved In Japan For Adults With Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX) said that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa) for intravenous (IV) use in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

The approval of VYVGART was based on results from the global Phase 3 ADVANCE-IV trial. The trial successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that a higher proportion of chronic ITP patients receiving VYVGART achieved a sustained platelet count response compared to placebo.

The most common side effects of VYVGART are respiratory tract infection, headache, and urinary tract infection.

