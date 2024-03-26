News & Insights

Markets
ARGX

Argenx's Vyvgart Approved In Japan For Adults With Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia

March 26, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX) said that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa) for intravenous (IV) use in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

The approval of VYVGART was based on results from the global Phase 3 ADVANCE-IV trial. The trial successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that a higher proportion of chronic ITP patients receiving VYVGART achieved a sustained platelet count response compared to placebo.

The most common side effects of VYVGART are respiratory tract infection, headache, and urinary tract infection.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.