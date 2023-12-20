News & Insights

ARGX

Argenx's market cap takes $6.3 bln hit after failed drug study

December 20, 2023 — 08:17 am EST

Written by Danilo Masoni and Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shares in argenx ARGX.BR fell as much as 34% in Brussels on Wednesday after its autoimmune drug failed a study testing it in patients with two skin conditions, marking the treatment's second straight clinical setback in less than a month.

By 1235 GMT, the stock was down 23.8% and was on track to erase about 5.8 billion euros ($6.3 billion) from the company's market value. The slump dragged Belgium's blue-chip BEL20 .BFX index down more than 2.5%.

Shares of rival Immunovant IMVT.Ofell about 11% to $37 after the trial failure. Immunovant is also developing an under-the-skin injection to potentially treat autoimmune diseases.

The two common types of the disorder cause blisters on skin and mucous membranes, with pemphigus vulgaris being painful but not itchy, while the other being more itchy than painful.

The drug, also known as efgartigimod, recently failed to meet the main and secondary goals of another study, testing it in patients with a blood disease called immune thrombocytopenia.

"Following two phase 3 failures in a row, the question now is what's next for argenx and efgartigimod?" Stifel analyst Alex Thompson wrote in a note.

