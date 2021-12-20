Argenx Trading 8% Up In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of argenx SE (ARGX) are up more than 8% Monday morning.

On Friday, the FDA had approved argenx's VYVGARTô for the treatment of adults patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

Generalized myasthenia gravis is a rare and chronic neuromuscular disease characterized by debilitating and potentially life-threatening muscle weakness.

ARGX is at $337.02 currently. It has traded in the range of $248.21- $382.15 in the past 52 weeks.

