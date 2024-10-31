News & Insights

Argenx SE’s Strong Q3 Results and Future Outlook

October 31, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Argenx Se (ARGX) has released an update.

Argenx SE reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with $573 million in global net product sales, driven by the successful launch of their CIDP treatment. The company is on track with its ‘Vision 2030’ strategy to transform autoimmune disease treatment, aiming to reach 50,000 patients globally and introduce new treatments into Phase 3 trials. With strong data and ongoing regulatory submissions worldwide, Argenx continues to expand its impact in the immunology market.

