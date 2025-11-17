argenx SE - Depositary Receipt (ARGX) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 963.18

The average one-year price target for argenx SE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARGX) has been revised to $963.18 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of $863.91 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $793.81 to a high of $1,211.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from the latest reported closing price of $907.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in argenx SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARGX is 0.55%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 37,584K shares. The put/call ratio of ARGX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,640K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980K shares , representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 53.26% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,575K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 51.79% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,960K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 26.27% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 17.79% over the last quarter.

