Argenx SE Boosts Myositis Treatment Development

Argenx Se (ARGX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Argenx SE is advancing the clinical development of its subcutaneous treatment, efgartigimod SC, for idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, after promising Phase 2 results in the ongoing ALKIVIA study. The study aims to enroll patients across three myositis subtypes, potentially offering a new targeted approach for those with limited treatment options. Investors may find this progress significant as the company explores the therapy’s potential to address unmet medical needs.

For further insights into ARGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.