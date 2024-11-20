News & Insights

Argenx SE Boosts Myositis Treatment Development

November 20, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Argenx Se (ARGX) has released an update.

Argenx SE is advancing the clinical development of its subcutaneous treatment, efgartigimod SC, for idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, after promising Phase 2 results in the ongoing ALKIVIA study. The study aims to enroll patients across three myositis subtypes, potentially offering a new targeted approach for those with limited treatment options. Investors may find this progress significant as the company explores the therapy’s potential to address unmet medical needs.

