Argenx SE Boosts Myositis Treatment Development

Argenx Se (ARGX) has released an update.
Argenx SE is advancing the clinical development of its subcutaneous treatment, efgartigimod SC, for idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, after promising Phase 2 results in the ongoing ALKIVIA study. The study aims to enroll patients across three myositis subtypes, potentially offering a new targeted approach for those with limited treatment options. Investors may find this progress significant as the company explores the therapy’s potential to address unmet medical needs.
