Argenx Q2 Sales Jump 60%; Expects Multiple Readouts Ahead For VYVGART And Empasiprubart; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX), an immunology company, announced second-quarter results reflecting profit improvement backed by VYVGART's 60% sales growth.

In addition, the company provided an update on the near-term milestones for its pipeline products.

Company Profile

argenx focuses on developing therapies for severe autoimmune diseases. The company developed and commercialises the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases.

argenx's lead product VYVGART (IV formulation: efgartigimod alfa-fcab; Subcutaneous: efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) is an approved treatment for all serotypes of adult patients living with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG). It is also approved for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) globally, and primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Japan.

The company is advancing Empasiprubart (anti-C2), its second product and is being evaluated in registrational studies in multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN) and CIDP, and in a combination study with VYVGART in gMG.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter, Profit increased to $472 million, or $7.32 per share, compared to $245 million, or $3.74 per share, in the prior year.

VYVGART Product net sales increased to $1.52 billion from $949 million in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2026, the company's cash equivalents totalled $3.6 billion and current financial assets amounted to $1.6 billion.

Key Near Term Milestones

argenx looks ahead to the following milestones for VYVGART and Empasiprubart.

- Topline results from the registrational Phase 3 ALKIVIA study for myositis of VYVGART are expected in the third quarter of 2026.

- Topline results from the registrational ADVANCE-NEXT study for primary ITP of VYVGART are expected in the first half of 2027.

- The company said it is on track with plans to expand VYVGART into ocular myasthenia gravis (oMG) following positive ADAPT OCULUS results.

- Topline results from registrational UNITY study in Sjogren's disease are expected in the second half of 2027.

-In addition, the company said VYVGART SC autoinjector positioned to launch in 2027 for all approved indications.

For Empasiprubart, the company looks ahead to reporting the following clinical readouts,

- Topline results from registrational EMPASSION study of Empasiprubart for MMN expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

- Topline results from registrational EMVIGORATE and EMNERGIZE studies in CIDP expected in the second half of 2027

- Data from Phase 2 VARVARA study (delayed graft function, DGF) support further evaluation of Empasiprubart in transplant setting based on signal at 52 weeks.

Apart from the above milestones, by the end of 2026, argenx expects to have ten molecules in clinical development across its immunology pipeline, including adimanebart (MuSK agonist), ARGX-121 (anti-IgA), ARGX-109 (anti-IL-6) and additional candidates emerging from the Immunology Innovation Program.

Stock Performance

ARGX has traded between $566.42 and $953.58 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $851.72, up 2.63%.

Following the news, ARGX is surging 4.95% to $893.86.

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