Argenx Q2 Earnings Preview: Vyvgart Growth In Focus

(RTTNews) - Argenx SE (ARGX) will report half-year 2026 financial results and second-quarter business update on July 23, 2026, with investors focused on whether continued momentum in Vyvgart sales and pipeline expansion can sustain growth after a strong 2025 baseline.

Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025: Strong Year-Over-Year Growth

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, Argenx delivered global product net sales of $1.3 billion, representing 63% year-over-year growth from $790 million in Q1 2025. Total operating income rose to $1.3 billion from $807 million, while operating profit more than doubled to $394 million compared with $139 million a year earlier. Net profit reached $366 million, up from $169 million, with diluted EPS climbing to $5.52 from $2.58.

The company closed the quarter with $4.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and current financial assets.

Full Year 2025 Scorecard

For 2025, Argenx reported global product net sales of $4.2 billion, nearly doubling from $2.2 billion in 2024. Operating income reached $1.1 billion, marking the company's first year of operating profitability. Net profit for the year was $1.3 billion, compared with $833 million in 2024, with diluted EPS of $19.57 versus $12.78. The company highlighted strong adoption of Vyvgart across generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and CIDP, supported by the launch of the pre-filled syringe.

Q2 2025: A Strong Baseline for Comparison

In the second quarter of 2025, Argenx generated product net sales of $478 million, up from $269 million in Q2 2024. Total operating income was $489 million, up from $281 million a year earlier. Net profit came in at $29 million, reversing a $94 million loss in Q2 2024. The quarter was driven by the U.S. launch of Vyvgart Hytrulo in CIDP and regulatory approvals in China for gMG.

Vision 2030

Argenx continues to advance its long-term "Vision 2030" strategy, anchored in the ambition to treat 50,000 patients globally with its medicines, secure 10 labeled indications, and progress five pipeline candidates into Phase 3 development by 2030.

ARGX has traded between $563.08 and $953.58 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $874.47, up 3.37%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $862.91, down 1.35%.

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