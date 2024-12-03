Argenx price target raised to EUR 740 from EUR 620 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst James Gordon raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to EUR 740 from EUR 620 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Despite shares being up about 60% in 2024, the firm views Argenx as set for further share-price outperformance in 2025 as Vyvgart continues its strong uptake, the analyst tells investors. The firm’s 2025 Vyvgart sales forecast of $3.5B is 11% ahead of consensus, notes the analyst, who thinks there could be further upside should the slight slowdown in the Myasthenia Gravis ramp that the firm forecasts “prove unwarranted.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.