News & Insights

Stocks
ARGX

Argenx price target raised to EUR 740 from EUR 620 at JPMorgan

December 03, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst James Gordon raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to EUR 740 from EUR 620 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Despite shares being up about 60% in 2024, the firm views Argenx as set for further share-price outperformance in 2025 as Vyvgart continues its strong uptake, the analyst tells investors. The firm’s 2025 Vyvgart sales forecast of $3.5B is 11% ahead of consensus, notes the analyst, who thinks there could be further upside should the slight slowdown in the Myasthenia Gravis ramp that the firm forecasts “prove unwarranted.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.