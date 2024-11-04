Argenx price target raised to EUR 620 from EUR 570 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst James Gordon raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to EUR 620 from EUR 570 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

