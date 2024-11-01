Argenx price target raised to $688 from $605 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to $688 from $605 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish about the commercial outlook for Vyvgart following the strong start to the CIDP launch, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Raymond James also believes in Vyvgart’s potential for other IgG mediated autoimmune indications, and is becoming increasingly bullish about Argenx’s pipeline.

