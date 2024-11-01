News & Insights

Stocks
ARGX

Argenx price target raised to $688 from $605 at Raymond James

November 01, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to $688 from $605 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish about the commercial outlook for Vyvgart following the strong start to the CIDP launch, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Raymond James also believes in Vyvgart’s potential for other IgG mediated autoimmune indications, and is becoming increasingly bullish about Argenx’s pipeline.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.