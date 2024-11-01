Argenx price target raised to $665 from $585 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to $665 from $585 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the firm updated its model to reflect reported financial results in Q3.
