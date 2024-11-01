Argenx price target raised to $660 from $540 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to $660 from $540 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company delivered 11th consecutive sequential growth quarter and the stock offers the most enviable I&I – inflammation and immunology – pipeline in the industry, with multiple data read-outs over the next 12-18 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

