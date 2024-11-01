News & Insights

Stocks
ARGX

Argenx price target raised to $639 from $547 at Wells Fargo

November 01, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to $639 from $547 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s initial read on Vyvgart’s chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy revenue contribution during the quarter was too bullish, but the launch looks solid, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.