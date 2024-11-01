Argenx price target raised to $639 from $547 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to $639 from $547 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s initial read on Vyvgart’s chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy revenue contribution during the quarter was too bullish, but the launch looks solid, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

