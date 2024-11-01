Argenx price target raised to $606 from $497 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler raised the firm’s price target on Argenx (ARGX) to $606 from $497 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Argenx reported a strong quarter and highlighted the continued early success of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy VYVGART Hytrulo launch, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
