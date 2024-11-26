Argenx To Present At Investor Conferences: Citi, Evercore, Piper Sandler

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, argenx SE (ARGX), a global immunology company focused on advancing treatments for severe autoimmune diseases, announced that its management team will participate in several key investor conferences in December 2024. The first of these events will be Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, where the company will hold a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, at 1:45 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida.

Following that, the company will attend the 7th Annual Evercore I&I HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4 at 1:45 p.m. ET in Coral Gables, Florida.

This conference will feature another fireside chat, providing an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company's immunology-focused pipeline and future plans.

The final event for the month will be Piper Sandler's 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, New York.

At this conference, argenx will once again engage with investors through a fireside chat, offering further discussions on the company's strategic initiatives and advancements in autoimmune disease treatments.

