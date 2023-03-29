argenx Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ARGX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of argenx SE (Symbol: ARGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $370.33, changing hands as high as $375.16 per share. argenx SE shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGX's low point in its 52 week range is $267.345 per share, with $407.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $373.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.