Is Argenx (ARGX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. argenex SE (ARGX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

argenex SE is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1024 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. argenex SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARGX's full-year earnings has moved 40.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARGX has returned 31.2% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 7.1%. This means that argenex SE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The stock is up 44% year-to-date.

In Canopy Growth Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, argenex SE is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 499 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.1% so far this year, so ARGX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Canopy Growth Corporation falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 88 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to argenex SE and Canopy Growth Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

