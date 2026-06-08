Argenx (ARGX) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

argenex SE (ARGX) shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $891.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7% gain over the past four weeks.

argenx SE share price gain can likely be attributed to the growing investor confidence in its blockbuster drug, Vyvgart. The FDA approved the expanded use of Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo,making them the first and only treatments approved for all adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), regardless of antibody status. The drug generated $1.3 billion in global net product sales in the first quarter of 2026, up 63% year over year. Beyond approved indications, the company is pursuing significant label expansion opportunities in adults with ocular myasthenia gravis (oMG), pediatric gMG and several additional autoimmune diseases.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $6.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +67.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.45 billion, up 49.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Argenx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARGX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Argenx is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $57.27. BMY has returned 0.6% in the past month.

For Bristol Myers, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.7% over the past month to $1.61. This represents a change of +10.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Bristol Myers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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