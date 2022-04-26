argenx (ARGX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of argenx SE (Symbol: ARGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $305.29, changing hands as low as $302.25 per share. argenx SE shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGX's low point in its 52 week range is $248.21 per share, with $356.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $303.59.

