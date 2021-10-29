argenx (ARGX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of argenx SE (Symbol: ARGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $305.30, changing hands as high as $306.36 per share. argenx SE shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARGX's low point in its 52 week range is $245.91 per share, with $382.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $303.87.

