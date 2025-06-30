Markets
Argenx To Advance ARGX-119 To Registrational Trial For Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes

June 30, 2025 — 01:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - argenx SE (ARGX) announced that it plans to advance ARGX-119—a first-in-class agonist antibody targeting muscle-specific kinase (MuSK)—to a registrational study in patients with congenital myasthenic syndromes, following topline data from its Phase 1b trial.

Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes (CMS) are an ultra-rare and heterogenous group of congenital neuromuscular disorders caused by genetic defects that are essential for the integrity of the neuromuscular junction.

The company noted that ARGX-119 is the sixth molecule developed through our Immunology Innovation Program to show proof-of-concept, reflecting the strength of its innovation model where its deep knowledge of the biology and expertise in antibody engineering come together to push the boundaries of what's possible.

