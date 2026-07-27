Argenx To Acquire Forte For Approx. $2.2 Bln To Expand Immunology Pipeline; Forte Shares Soar

(RTTNews) - Argenx (ARGX), an immunology company, and Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on Monday announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Argenx will acquire Forte Biosciences for $77 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $2.2 billion.

Forte Biosciences' lead program, FB102, an anti-CD122 antibody, can potentially expand Argenx's portfolio of differentiated immunology medicines, with clinical proof of concept in vitiligo and celiac disease.

Merger Transaction Terms

Under the merger terms, argenx, through a wholly owned subsidiary, will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Forte Biosciences' common stock at a price of $77 per share.

The deal values Forte at approximately $2.2 billion and a premium of approximately 86% to Forte's volume-weighted average price (VWAP) since reporting positive Phase 1b data in vitiligo on July 9, 2026. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The deal is not subject to a financing condition and will be funded entirely from cash on hand.

FB102 Recent Highlights

Notably for FB102, Forte Biosciences recently reported positive Phase 1b data in vitiligo, demonstrating statistically significant treatment benefit. In addition, last year, positive FB102 Phase 1b data in celiac disease were shared. Phase 2 data are expected in the second half of 2026. Beyond celiac disease and vitiligo, the company believes that FB102 has the potential to address alopecia areata and additional autoimmune diseases, supporting its profile as a potential pipeline-in-a-product opportunity.

Advisors

For argenx, Goldman Sachs International is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Freshfields LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is serving as legal counsel to Forte Biosciences.

The transaction builds on argenx's prior investment in Forte Biosciences and reflects an approach to access biology that can potentially fuel long-term growth.

"Our Vision 2030 strategy is well-defined and on track, and our discovery, development and commercialisation engines are delivering real value for patients," said Karen Massey, Chief Executive Officer of argenx.

Stock Performance

Following the news, in the overnight market, FBRX is surging 22.18% at $66.93.

FBRX has traded between $9.10 and $62.46 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's(July 24, 2026) trade at $54.78, down 8.24%.

ARGX has traded between $590.78 and $953.58 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $918.22, down 0.69%.

In the overnight market, ARGX shares are up 0.26% at $920.65.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.