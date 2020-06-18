US Markets

Argentine wheat planting area estimate trimmed due to dryness - exchange

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Wheat planting in Argentina this season is expected at 6.7 million hectares, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing dryness in northern and western regions as its reason for trimming its previous 6.8 million hectare estimate.

Planting of 2020/21 wheat started last month. More than 58% of expected planting area has been sown so far, the report said.

The Rosario grains exchange has warned that dryness might prompt it to cut its wheat sowing estimate as well. The Rosario exchange forecasts planting at 7 million hectares, setting the stage for a potential record 22 million tonne crop.

