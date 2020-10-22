Argentine wheat crop outlook cut to 16.8 mln tonnes -exchange

Adds details, quote

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 16.8 million tonnes of wheat this season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its weekly crop report on Thursday, citing months of dry weather as its reason for cutting its previous 17.5 million tonne estimate.

Argentine wheat is harvested in December and January, with most of each crop exported to neighboring Brazil.

Harvest forecasts have been cut repeatedly by a drought that has parched parts of the Pampas grains belt since May. Harsh September frosts took an additional toll on wheat crop yields as the Southern Hemisphere winter drew to a close.

"After the drought and frosts that hit the entire central and northern agricultural region, our current production projection falls to 16.8 million tonnes," the report says.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.