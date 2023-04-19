US Markets

Argentine unions end 3-day Rosario port strike that threatened grains exports

Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

April 19, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, April 19 (Reuters) - A federation of unions representing Argentina's port and maritime workers lifted a three-day-old strike that had affected the key Rosario grains shipping hub, the federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The short-lived strike threatened the choke off grains exports from the South American agricultural powerhouse, which was launched as an already severe economic slump deepened, marked by the steady weakening of the local currency amid triple-digit inflation.

The announcement from the FeMPINRA union federation, which was demanding changes to taxes on worker salaries, followed meetings with government officials.

The union representing grains-loader workers, known as Ugara, had since Monday joined the strike, paralyzing grains shipments from the major Rosario port, as well as nearby hubs where the bulk of Argentina's corn, wheat and especially processed soybeans are sent out to buyers.

The decision to lift the strike followed a meeting at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in the capital Buenos Aires, in which President Alberto Fernandez's cabinet chief, transport and labor ministers attended.

