Argentine Telecom Hackers Demanded $7.5M in Crypto as Ransom
The hackers behind an unsuccessful ransomware attack on Argentinaâs leading telecommunications company, Telecom SA, demanded $7.5 million in monero (XMR) to allow infected computers to go back to normal operations.
- According to unidentified employees of Telecom SA, the companyâs network was under attack for up to 72 hours, affecting employee access to its virtual private network (VPN) and a number of databases, Argentinian news publication El Periodista reported on Saturday.
- On Sunday, Argentine daily newspaper, La Nacion, confirmed the malicious attack adding that it only affected the computers of teams providing remote customer service, and that hackers asked for the sum to release keys that would allow infected computers to regain access to the system.Â
- Rumors of a crypto ransom first began circulating on Twitter, on Saturday, after economist Alex Kruger tweeted that hackers were demanding a $7.5 million in privacy-focused cryptocurrency monero.Â
- The tweet included an image that indicated the hackers threatened to double the ransom to $15 million if it was not paid within 48 hours.Â
- In another attached image, Telecom SA apparently urged its employees to âminimizeâ accessing the corporate network, avoid using VPNs and refrain from opening emails containing attachments.Â
- The image also said that the attack had not affected the firmâs critical services, and that its cyberdefense teams were working to contain it.Â
- According to La Nacionâs post, Telecom SA said it curtailed the attack without having to pay the ransom.
Related Stories
- Twitter Breach Reactions: Security Professionals Offer an Early Assessment
- Everything We Know About the Bitcoin Scam Rocking Twitterâs Most Prominent Accounts
- Introducing the CoinDesk 20: The Assets That Matter Most in Crypto
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Briefly Breaks Below $9K, but Markets Remain Comatose
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.