Argentine storms interrupt soy, corn harvest but bode well for wheat planting

BUENOS AIRES, April 28 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have suspended soy and corn harvesting in the country's central grains belt due to heavy rains, while the extra moisture was expected to help wheat planting scheduled to start in May, growers and analysts said on Tuesday.

Harvesting had benefited from a month of sunny weather that allowed farmers to bring in more than half the 2019/20 soy crop and a third of the season's corn before unusually harsh storms started pelting the Pampas grains belt over the weekend.

"We suspended harvesting on Saturday. It has rained about 88 millimeters since then. We need two dry days to start harvesting again," said David Hughes, a farmer in Alberti, a town in the northeastern part of the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires.

The weather outlook was mixed, with rains expected to subside later on Tuesday but pick up again in several days.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and a major supplier of corn, wheat and raw soybeans.

Too much water has made roads impassable and saturated fields in key farm areas, making them too soft to support heavy harvesting machines. It has rained about 45 millimeters over recent days in the farm town of Trenque Lauquen, western Buenos Aires province, said local grower Santiago del Solar.

"There will be no harvesting for at least four to seven days. The roads are miserable," del Solar said. But the storms were improving planting conditions for 2020/21 wheat, he added.

The recent weeks-long sunny spell had caused concern that soils would be too dry to sow wheat.

"The rains have been stronger than expected, and this will be very favorable for wheat planting," said Cristian Russo, crop analyst at the Rosario grains exchange.

"It practically did not rain at all in April. This was good for soy and corn harvesting, which had proceeded rapidly until now, while leaving wheat planting areas dry," Russo said.

Argentina farmers are expected to sow 6.7 million hectares with 2020/21 wheat, starting in the coming weeks, compared with 6.6 million hectares planted with the grain in the 2019/20 crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said last week.

The exchange forecasts 49.5 million tonnes of soy to be harvested this year and 50 million tonnes of corn.

