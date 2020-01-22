World Markets

Argentine state energy firm YPF issues debt of $164 million -statement

Argentina's state energy company YPF said it issued debt of $164 million on Wednesday, in a result it said exceeded its expectation.

The firm, which is spearheading development of Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale play, said in a statement it issued the debt via three new debt instruments and the reopening of one instrument.

That would include issuance of two peso-denominated instruments and a 12-month fixed rate dollar series, it said a day earlier.

YPF also reopened a Class XLVI bond maturing in 2021.

"The result of the tender was excellent, with a great response from the market that allowed the company to extend the terms at a competitive financing cost," YPF said.

