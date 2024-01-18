Argentine soybean plantings nearly complete, boosted by moisture

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean plantings are nearly complete for the current season, with 97% of some 17.3 million hectares of farmland set aside for the harvest already planted, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

The exchange noted that significant moisture levels have benefited the 2023/24 harvest for soybeans, the country's top cash crop.

The South American agricultural powerhouse is one of the world's top suppliers of processed soybeans, as well as a major corn and wheat exporter.

Argentina's main farmland has benefited from abundant recent rains attributed to the weather phenomenon known as El Nino.

According to a weekly crop report from the grains exchange, 55% of the country's planted soybeans feature "excellent/good" conditions, and 28% are categorized as entering the reproductive phase.

About 90% of the land planted with soybeans shows "optimal/appropriate" moisture conditions.

The report added that nearly 90% of the 2023/24 corn crop is planted. It cautioned that rainfall in eastern parts of the South American country will likely cause excessive moisture, but noted that only around 3% of plantings would be affected.

The 2023/24 wheat crop is nearly 98% planted, with the grains exchange maintaining its harvest forecast of 15.1 million metric tons.

Argentina mostly exports wheat to buyers in Brazil and Indonesia.

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Editing by Paul Simao)

